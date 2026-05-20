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GMDA plans action against RMC plants damaging Dwarka expressway roads

Officials said overloaded concrete trucks have damaged the Badshahpur drain and internal roads in nearby residential sectors.

Published on: May 20, 2026 07:43 am IST
By Abhishek Behl
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The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is set to take action against ready mix concrete (RMC) plants operating in sectors 99 to 115, particularly along the upper Dwarka expressway as heavy vehicles being operated by these plants are damaging the master sector roads, and internal sector roads due to overloading.

GMDA plans action against RMC plants damaging Dwarka expressway roads

GMDA officials said directions in this matter were issued by CEO PC Meena to the planning wing of the authority after the matter was raised by the engineering wing.

As per GMDA officials, there are six RMC plants operating along the upper Dwarka expressway and adjoining areas, whose vehicles have been found violating rules and frequently causing damage to the roads. GMDA officials said most of these plants are located in Sector 99 and apart from damaging the roads, they have also damaged the Badshahpur drain. The steel reinforcement and the concrete slab covering the drain have been broken.

“At one of the locations in Sector 99, heavy dumpers and concrete trucks are using the slab of Badshahpur drain to enter and exit the area and it has caused damage to the storm water drain. It has also caused damage to roads in the residential sectors. It is due to this reason that higher authorities have called for action against these plants,” said a senior GMDA official.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

gmda dwarka expressway
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