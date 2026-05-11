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GMDA plans service road along the master sector road dividing Sect 102 and Sect 102A

Following requests from residents, GMDA asked a consultant to examine the feasibility and prepare a DPR for the proposed service road and cycle tracks

Published on: May 11, 2026 07:07 am IST
By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
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The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has planned to construct a service road and cycle track along the master sector road dividing Sector 102 and Sector 102A, officials said, adding that a detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared and tenders will be floated after approval from the competent authority.

The nearly two-kilometre-long master sector road connects the area with the Dwarka Expressway and separates Sector 102 from Sector 102A. (HT Archive)

The nearly two-kilometre-long master sector road connects the area with the Dwarka Expressway and separates Sector 102 from Sector 102A. Officials said the stretch has witnessed increased vehicular and pedestrian movement after four to five large condominiums along the road became occupied.

Residents said around 3,000 families are now residing in societies along the corridor, leading to a rise in traffic and prompting demands for better supporting infrastructure, including a service road.

Following requests from residents, GMDA asked a consultant to examine the feasibility and prepare a DPR for the proposed service road and cycle tracks.

“The authority will construct a service road and a cycle track along the main road separating Sectors 102 and 102A. This project is estimated to incur a cost of approximately 20 crore. The proposal will be presented before the chief executive officer for review. Once approval is granted, the process of issuing tenders for the project will be initiated,” said Shekhar Nandal, executive engineer, GMDA.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

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