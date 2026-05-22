GMDA, power utility initiate steps to prevent waterlogging at Daultabad power substation

Gurugram: To prevent waterlogging at the 400 kV Daultabad power substation during the monsoon, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd (HVPNL) plan to construct an embankment around the facility, officials said.

Daultabad substation was heavily waterlogged last monsoon, raising concerns as it supplies electricity to almost half of Gurugram. (Representative photo)

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Additionally, around eight 20-horsepower (HP)dewatering pumps have been deployed, with plans to add more as needed, added officials.

An embankment, often referred to as a ring bund, is a wall built around the perimeter of the substation to prevent flooding.

The Daultabad substation was heavily waterlogged last monsoon, raising concerns as it supplies electricity to almost half of Gurugram.

Earlier this week, officials from the district administration, GMDA and HVPNL conducted an inspection of the substation.

GMDA executive engineer Vikram Singh said on Thursday that following the inspection, it was decided that an embankment would be constructed along the substation to prevent waterlogging and flooding inside the facility to prevent ingress of water inside the station. “We have requested HVPNL to construct it and the GMDA will provide the earthen soil for building this structure,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} This Daultabad substation is located close to the Delhi-Gurugram border, and the Badshahpur drain runs close to it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This Daultabad substation is located close to the Delhi-Gurugram border, and the Badshahpur drain runs close to it. {{/usCountry}}

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According to HVPNL officials, the substation is located in a low lying area, and during monsoons a large portion of agricultural land around it gets submerged in water. If rainfall is heavy, water from the neighbouring Najafgarh drain, which has limited capacity, also starts flowing back, further inundating the area and causing waterlogging in the substation.

“We have already deployed eight dewatering pumps and more will be deployed if the situation requires. An internal drain along the walls of the station has been dug to divert water. The electrical transformers and machinery at the station have been elevated by around two feet,” said KK Sarkar, superintending engineer, HVPNL.

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Sarkar added that joints in the wall around the station, through which water had seeped inside, have also been sealed and reinforced to prevent water from entering the station. “All steps will be taken to prevent waterlogging at this substation as large parts of the city get electricity supply from there,” he said.