...
...
Next Story

GMDA proposes 140 cr underpass linking sectors 66-69 across Sohna Highway

GMDA says the link could ease pressure on SPR and adjoining junctions, while reducing dependence on the busy Vatika Chowk underpass during peak hours

Published on: Aug 25, 2026, 12:00:54 IST
By Abhishek Behl
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has proposed constructing an underpass on Sohna Road to directly connect the master roads of Sectors 66, 67, 68 and 69, which are currently separated by the Sohna Highway, officials told HT. The project is at a proposal stage, they added.

GMDA proposes ₹140 cr underpass linking sectors 66-69 across Sohna Highway
GMDA proposes ₹140 cr underpass linking sectors 66-69 across Sohna Highway

The underpass is proposed on the lines of the Vatika Chowk underpass and would provide an additional connection between Sectors 58 to 67 and 68 to 80, a senior GMDA official said. “The project is at a preliminary stage and is tentatively estimated to cost over 140 crore. The project will be submitted for approval at the next authority meeting. The final cost will be determined after detailed investigations related to engineering, structure and utility shifting,” the official said.

The authority meeting is expected by next week or the first week of September and will likely be chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, officials said.

According to GMDA, the proposed underpass is expected to reduce traffic on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and adjoining intersections while improving connectivity between the rapidly developing sectors on both sides of the Sohna Highway.

GMDA plans to complete the underpass within 18 months, subject to availability of the right of way, utility shifting and other issues.

The proposed project is part of GMDA’s wider plan to reduce traffic congestion in the city. Other projects include an underpass near Millennium City Centre metro station, upgrading the road from Iffco Chowk to the SPR and construction of flyovers at intersections between Subash Chowk and Millennium City Centre.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

underpasstraffic congestion
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home/Cities/Gurugram News/GMDA proposes ₹140 cr underpass linking sectors 66-69 across Sohna Highway
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe