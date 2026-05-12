The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has sent a proposal to the state government for special repair and upgradation of a key 9.5-kilometre road stretch connecting Basai Chowk near the Dwarka Expressway to IFFCO Chowk through Old Gurugram, officials said, adding that work is expected to begin soon after approval.

GMDA seeks nod for ₹ 52 crore road upgrade linking Basai to IFFCO Chowk

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Officials said the project, estimated to cost ₹52 crore, covers two major stretches, Basai Chowk to Old Railway Road via Basai Road, and Old Railway Road through Maharaja Agrasen Chowk, Mahavir Chowk, MG Road and Maharana Pratap Chowk up to IFFCO Chowk. The roads also provide connectivity to the Dwarka Expressway through the Basai flyover.

“The proposal has been sent for approval to the high-powered committee chaired by the state chief minister. We expect a go-ahead for the project soon,” said a senior GMDA official.

The official said the repair work is aimed at improving intra-city traffic movement and strengthening connectivity between the Dwarka Expressway and the Delhi-Jaipur Highway.

According to GMDA officials, around ₹20 crore has been earmarked for the Basai Chowk to Old Railway Road stretch. Apart from relaying the road, the authority will construct stormwater drains and footpaths, as the area frequently faces flooding during the monsoon. Officials said nearly 20 residential colonies along the stretch are affected during the rainy season.

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{{^usCountry}} The remaining ₹32 crore will be used for reconstruction and relaying of the stretch from Old Railway Road to IFFCO Chowk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remaining ₹32 crore will be used for reconstruction and relaying of the stretch from Old Railway Road to IFFCO Chowk. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Amit Godara, executive engineer, GMDA, said encroachments along the corridor will also be removed. “This is one of the busiest stretches in the city, and upgradation of this road will ensure smooth movement of vehicles, less congestion and provide alternative connectivity between the Delhi-Jaipur Highway and the Dwarka Expressway as well,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amit Godara, executive engineer, GMDA, said encroachments along the corridor will also be removed. “This is one of the busiest stretches in the city, and upgradation of this road will ensure smooth movement of vehicles, less congestion and provide alternative connectivity between the Delhi-Jaipur Highway and the Dwarka Expressway as well,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials added that the project has gained urgency with the construction of the second phase of the Gurugram metro in Old Gurugram expected to begin soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials added that the project has gained urgency with the construction of the second phase of the Gurugram metro in Old Gurugram expected to begin soon. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhishek Behl ...Read More Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. Read Less

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