GMDA signs MoU with IMD for installing weather stations and air quality monitors across city

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in December for installing weather stations, including air quality monitoring stations, across the city, said officials on Thursday.

Sultan Singh, head of geographic information system (GIS) division for the GMDA said that the MoU was signed on December 6. “We have signed a MoU with the IMD for installation of weather stations, including air quality monitoring stations, in different sectors of the city. It is being planned that these weather stations will be installed in areas with a distance of nine square kilometers, so that one station is enough for two to three sectors. The project is still at the planning stage... locations are being identified, and we are trying to complete the installation work by March next year,” said Singh.

The issue was raised during the GMDA’s core planning committee meeting held on Tuesday, when the chief executive officer, Sudhir Rajpal, told officials concerned that sites are likely to be identified after obtaining inputs from the public. Residents of Gurugram can share their opinions on the GMDA’s official website, https://gurugram.gov.in/department/g-m-d-a-department/, till January 6.

Subhash Yadav, head of GMDA’s urban environment division, said, “These structures will monitor air and noise pollution levels, along with weather parameters such as rainfall, wind velocity, temperature, wind direction and humidity in the areas. These monitors will directly transmit the data to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of the GMDA, and we will know which area suffers from more air or noise pollution. The weather stations will help in localised monitoring of pollution levels, according to which, measures to curb pollution can be implemented.”

At present, the city has 24 air quality monitors, which include four air quality monitors of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and low-cost monitors installed by the GMDA.

In January 2020, GMDA installed 20 of its own low-cost monitors, procured through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, for real-time monitoring and localised remedial action. These monitors are installed at Vatika Chowk, Bakhtawar Chowk, Mayfield Garden, Tau Devi Lal Biodiversity Park, Sohna Chowk, Ghoda Chowk, Atul Kataria Chowk, Rezang La Chowk, Atlas Chowk, Shyam Chowk, Shankar Chowk, Belvedere Tower Metro station, TERI Golf Course and TERI retreat centre — both in Bandhwari, and sectors 14, 32, 42, 47, 30, 18.

