GMDA to build 2-km synthetic walking track at Gurugram’s Leisure Valley park

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will begin work next month on a nearly 2-km synthetic walking track at Leisure Valley Park in Sector 28, aimed at improving facilities for hundreds of walkers and fitness enthusiasts who visit the park during morning and evening hours, officials said Tuesday.

Survey work has begun, with GMDA officials saying construction of the nearly 2-km track is expected to be completed within a year. (HT Archive)

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A senior GMDA official said the tender for the project had been awarded. The existing track is unpaved, causing inconvenience to walkers. GMDA had invited tenders for the project three months ago and received bids from five companies. Following a meeting of the tender allocation committee chaired by CEO PC Meena, negotiations were held, after which the contract was awarded to a company for approximately ₹3.30 crore, officials said. The project is expected to be completed by September next year.

Praveen Kumar, who heads the environment division of the GMDA, said officials had visited parks in neighbouring Delhi to assess the feasibility of a synthetic track and interacted with officials and visitors there. “It was observed that walking and running on synthetic tracks improved the comfort for visitors, so we decided to lay a similar track in our park. The contractor will also maintain this track for the next five years, and a proper schedule will be fixed for this purpose,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Kumar said survey work had started and construction would be completed within one year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kumar said survey work had started and construction would be completed within one year. {{/usCountry}}

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The 16-mm track will have an 8-mm base layer of recycled rubber granules and an 8-mm top layer of ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), laid on a concrete base. Two personnel will be deployed daily for maintenance and cleaning, officials said.

Pawan Rana, a regular visitor, welcomed the move. “Leisure Valley Park is frequented by a large number of people in the city for walking and jogging. It is good that the unpaved track is being upgraded,” he said.