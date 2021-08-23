Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GMDA to procure machine to check underground utilities before starting projects

Officials said the machine can locate underground utilities, both metallic and non-metallic, using radio frequencies
By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Underground utilities, including gas pipelines, fibre optic cables and electrical wires, among others can be checked with this machine before infrastructure projects are started, said officials. (HT Archive)

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to cross-check applications with regard to Right of Way (ROW) for different infrastructure development projects using ground-penetrating radar (GPR) to ensure proper maintenance of underground utilities.

Last week, in a meeting chaired by the chief executive officer, GMDA approved the procurement of the ground-penetrating radar machine.

Sultan Singh, head of the Geographic Information System (GIS) division of the GMDA, said that till now, there was no in-house equipment to cross-check ROW applications and many times, the utilities get damaged during excavations.

Officials said the machine can locate underground utilities, both metallic and non-metallic, using radio frequencies. Underground utilities include facilities such as gas pipelines, fibre optic cables and electrical wires, among others.

“A GPR survey is needed for planning new infrastructure in the city as it is not always known what is there underneath the ground. Anyone applying for a project, be it telecommunication or electrical work, must conduct a survey and submit it with the application, but there was no in-house equipment till now to validate that survey. Due to this, many times, there have been discrepancies in the final approved design and work carried out on the ground,” said Singh.

According to GMDA records, the authority has GPR data for approximately 400 kilometres submitted by various agencies for previous infrastructure works, but there is no system to ensure the validity of this data.

During the meeting, the chief executive officer had said, “...the applicant for getting ROW may be asked to submit report of survey with machine of higher specification along with application and can be counter checked with the GPR machine.”

Officials could not share details of the cost and type of machine to be procured as it is being decided based on the project needs of the infrastructure I and II divisions of the authority.

