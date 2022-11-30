GMDA to renovate 2.2km long master sewer line along NH-8

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Tuesday said that it will renovate the 2.2-km-long master sewer pipeline along the National Highway (NH-8) between Ambience mall and DLF Phase 1. The decision to strengthen the sewer line was taken after GMDA officials pointed out that the existing pipeline was damaged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The proposal was approved by Sudhir Rajpal, GMDA chief executive officer at the 52nd core planning cell meeting.

“The existing master sewer lines across Gurugram were laid in a phased manner more than 30 years ago and they have completed their lifespan. The GMDA has completed the strengthening of nearly seven kilometres of the master sewer line with a cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) technology (a trenchless rehabilitation method used to repair existing pipelines). Those portions of the sewer line that have not been upgraded are being taken up on a priority basis,” said Rajpal.

Rajesh Bansal, chief engineer (infrastructure division-2) said that the extension of the master sewer line along the master road between Sector 33/72A and Subhash Chowk is also in progress and work will be completed within a couple of months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}