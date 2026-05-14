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GMDA plans to build cycle lanes, pavements on Gurugram’s sectors 106, 109 roads

The ₹20 crore project will upgrade the master road between sectors 106 and 109 with footpaths and green belt fencing.

Updated on: May 14, 2026 07:30 am IST
By Abhishek Behl
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The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will construct service roads, cycle tracks and pedestrian footpaths along the master sector-dividing road between sectors 106 and 109, connecting the Dwarka Expressway with the Upper Dwarka Motorway, officials said.

GMDA plans to build cycle lanes, pavements on Gurugram’s sectors 106, 109 roads

The project is part of GMDA’s plan to upgrade key master roads along the Dwarka Expressway corridor amid rising traffic volume.

A senior GMDA official said the authority will build 5.5-metre-wide service roads on both sides of the Sector 106-Sector 109 road, along with cycle tracks, footpaths and fencing of the green belt.

“The authority will upgrade the green belt, fence it, build footpaths and cycle tracks along with the service road on both sides of the road. An amount of 20 crore will be spent on the project,” the official said.

Officials added that GMDA will also construct the master sector road dividing sectors 109 and 102 at an estimated cost of 22 crore. The two-kilometre project includes 10 crore for the main carriageway and around 12 crore for service roads, footpaths and cycle tracks.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

gmda dwarka expressway
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