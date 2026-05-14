The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will construct service roads, cycle tracks and pedestrian footpaths along the master sector-dividing road between sectors 106 and 109, connecting the Dwarka Expressway with the Upper Dwarka Motorway, officials said.

GMDA plans to build cycle lanes, pavements on Gurugram’s sectors 106, 109 roads

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The project is part of GMDA’s plan to upgrade key master roads along the Dwarka Expressway corridor amid rising traffic volume.

A senior GMDA official said the authority will build 5.5-metre-wide service roads on both sides of the Sector 106-Sector 109 road, along with cycle tracks, footpaths and fencing of the green belt.

“The authority will upgrade the green belt, fence it, build footpaths and cycle tracks along with the service road on both sides of the road. An amount of ₹20 crore will be spent on the project,” the official said.

Officials added that GMDA will also construct the master sector road dividing sectors 109 and 102 at an estimated cost of ₹22 crore. The two-kilometre project includes ₹10 crore for the main carriageway and around ₹12 crore for service roads, footpaths and cycle tracks.

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{{^usCountry}} “The tender will be floated as soon as the approval is obtained from the competent authority,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The tender will be floated as soon as the approval is obtained from the competent authority,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Additionally, GMDA will construct a 700-metre outer road in Sector 114 at an estimated cost of ₹7.75 crore, with completion targeted within eight months from the award of work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, GMDA will construct a 700-metre outer road in Sector 114 at an estimated cost of ₹7.75 crore, with completion targeted within eight months from the award of work. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhishek Behl ...Read More Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. Read Less

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