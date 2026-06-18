GMRL re-floats 409 crore tender for Gurugram metro depot in Sector 33

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has re-floated a ₹409-crore tender for the construction of the metro depot-cum-workshop in Sector 33 after the initial bid issued earlier this year failed to attract sufficient competition. Officials also said preparations are underway to float the tender for the second phase of the Gurugram metro project after receiving approval from the World Bank.

The depot will be built on nearly 50 acres near Hero Honda Chowk and will support operations of the 30-km metro corridor. (HT Archive)

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The tender for the depot was reissued on Wednesday. A senior GMRL official said the earlier tender, floated in March, had only one eligible bidder, prompting the metro corporation to cancel and re-float the process.

“The tender for metro depot construction has been floated again,” said a GMRL official.

According to the tender document, the depot will include train stabling lines, maintenance infrastructure, workshops and operational control facilities required for running the new metro system. The last date for submission of bids is July 1.

The construction work is to be completed within 637 days, or about 21 months, from the date of award, the tender notice stated.

The depot is proposed on nearly 50 acres in Sector 33, along the stretch from Hero Honda Chowk towards Subhash Chowk, adjacent to the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam’s 220 KVA power substation, which is also likely to be shifted.

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{{^usCountry}} Last week, Chander Shekhar Khare, managing director, GMRL, had said the depot tender would be reissued because only one company had qualified. “The tender will be floated again to ensure that more companies participate and there is enhanced competition,” he told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last week, Chander Shekhar Khare, managing director, GMRL, had said the depot tender would be reissued because only one company had qualified. “The tender will be floated again to ensure that more companies participate and there is enhanced competition,” he told HT. {{/usCountry}}

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The depot forms the third component of the Old Gurugram metro project, which spans 30 km. The first phase, from Millennium City Centre metro station to Sector 9, was tendered in September last year for around ₹1,277 crore. The second phase, from Sector 9 to DLF Cyber City, is estimated to cost about ₹3,500 crore.

Stations planned under the second phase include Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Railway Station, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Bajghera Road, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23A, Sector 22, Sector 21 and Udyog Vihar.