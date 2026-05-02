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Goods vehicle rams into stationary truck in Manesar; 3 killed

Three men died when their truck crashed into a stationary container truck on the IMT Chowk flyover; the container lacked safety reflectors.

Published on: May 02, 2026 04:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Three men were killed after a goods vehicle rammed into a container truck which was allegedly parked on the IMT Chowk flyover on Friday, police said. The complainant said the truck did not have reflectors on, which might have aggravated the impact of the crash.

The truck, in which the victims were travelling, was damaged. (HT)

According to police, the deceased are driver Shankar Bind, conductor Sunil Kumar, and an acquaintance, Ramraj Prasad, who were all travelling from Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi towards Delhi when the accident occurred around 2am on Friday. All three, residents of Uttar Pradesh, died on the spot due to the impact.

The complaint was filed by Durga Prasad, the driver’s brother, who was following the vehicle in another truck. In his complaint, he told police that as they approached the flyover on the Jaipur-Delhi stretch, an unidentified vehicle ahead of the truck his brother was driving suddenly changed lanes. With little time to react, the truck crashed into a stationary container truck parked on the road.

The complainant further alleged that the container truck, bearing a Haryana registration number, had been parked negligently on the carriageway without any reflectors, indicators, or warning signs.

 
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