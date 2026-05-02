Goods vehicle rams into stationary truck in Manesar; 3 killed

Three men were killed after a goods vehicle rammed into a container truck which was allegedly parked on the IMT Chowk flyover on Friday, police said. The complainant said the truck did not have reflectors on, which might have aggravated the impact of the crash. The truck, in which the victims were travelling, was damaged. (HT)

According to police, the deceased are driver Shankar Bind, conductor Sunil Kumar, and an acquaintance, Ramraj Prasad, who were all travelling from Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi towards Delhi when the accident occurred around 2am on Friday. All three, residents of Uttar Pradesh, died on the spot due to the impact.

The complaint was filed by Durga Prasad, the driver’s brother, who was following the vehicle in another truck. In his complaint, he told police that as they approached the flyover on the Jaipur-Delhi stretch, an unidentified vehicle ahead of the truck his brother was driving suddenly changed lanes. With little time to react, the truck crashed into a stationary container truck parked on the road.

The complainant further alleged that the container truck, bearing a Haryana registration number, had been parked negligently on the carriageway without any reflectors, indicators, or warning signs.

At the time of the accident, the driver of the stationary truck was standing near the vehicle and also got injured. Police said he was also taken to a nearby hospital and is undergoing treatment. His identity, however, is yet to be ascertained, police said.

A police team reached the spot around 2.10 am after receiving information through the emergency response system. The victims were pulled out and taken to a nearby government hospital, where they were declared brought dead. The bodies were later shifted to the mortuary in Sector 10 and then handed over to the families after the postmortem.

An FIR has been registered under sections 285 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Manesar police station against the unidentified driver of the container truck. Police said he will be formally arrested after getting discharged from the hospital.