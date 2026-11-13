Greater SPR construction: HSVP to announce compensation for 160 acres today
Gurugram: The Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSPV) will acquire about 160 acres for construction of the Greater Southern Peripheral Road, with the land acqusition office (LAO) in Gururgam set to announce compensation awards on Friday
Gurugram: The Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSPV) will acquire about 160 acres for construction of the Greater Southern Peripheral Road, with the land acqusition office (LAO) in Gururgam set to announce compensation awards on Friday.
The compensation to land owners is expected to total around ₹1,000 crore, said a LAO official. The authority issued a notification on November 11, 2025 to acquire 276 acres under the Land acqusition Act of 2013.
Around 112 acres covered by the notification have been transferred to the government. Landowners received transferable development rights (TDR) and project licenses for this land, so no compensation will be payable for it, added officials.
“The award covers six villages, including Behrampur, Ullawas, Kadarpur, Dhumaspur, Badshahpur and Maidawas. The land is required for road links in sectors 67A/64, 64/63A, and 63A, along with V4 and V3 (A) road. We have asked landowners to come to the office with ownership documents and submit any objections,” said an official.
Landowners challenged the acquisition in Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2014. However, the court ruled in HSVP’s favour in 2025, allowing the acquisition process to resume.
The compensation will include solatium and 12 percent interest. Rates are expected to range from ₹5 crore to ₹9 crore per acre, depending on the location. HSPV will begin taking possession after the awards are announced, said officials.
According to HSVP officials, the 276 acres is spread across Bahrampur village (26), Ullawas (17), Kadarpur (77), Maidawas (50), Dhumaspur (54) and Badshahpur (51). The Section 6 notification for the acquisition was issued in November last year.
Under the second phase, the HSVP plans to acquire about 394 acres from Gurugram-Sohna Road to the Delhi-Jaipur Highway). This includes 6 acres from Aklimpur village, 63 acres from Tikli, 68 acres from Sakatpur, 16 acres from Shikohpur, 49 acres from Naurangpur, 99 acres from Badh Gurjar, 33 acres from Manesar, and 60 acres from Nainwal.
The Greater SPR road will run parallel to the SPR road and take traffic directly from MG road and Gururgam Faridabad road to Delhi-Jaipur highway near Manesar, added officials.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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