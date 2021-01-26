Guest house sealed, unauthorised construction razed in Ardee City

The enforcement wing of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Monday sealed a guest house and razed excessive constructions at a house in Ardee City.

RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said that an illegal guest house was sealed in Ardee City as it was operating in violation of rules. “Last week also, two guest houses were sealed and this drive will continue in the coming days,” he said, adding that excess construction was also removed from a house in Ardee City.

Officials also visited three houses in Sushant Lok, where owners had complained of cracks developing in their houses due to constructions in adjacent buildings. A team of enforcement wing officials that conducted the inspection were responding to complaints lodged by residents at the CM Window.

“Although this is a bilateral matter, we decided that a construction audit of these structures should be carried out by structural engineers so that corrective action can be taken. A report is being sought in this matter,” said Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner, who was part of the team.

Enforcement officials said that in the last 10 days, they have resolved 40 complaints, related to illegal guest houses, excessive construction, encroachments and illegal colonies, lodged at the CM Window.

In a related development, the DTCP has also directed developers of affordable housing projects, where the construction is going on at a slow pace, to expedite the work.

DTCP officials said that a review meeting was held to check the status of affordable housing projects. Details obtained from the developers were discussed in detail and a report prepared on its basis. The department said that while the progress of a majority of the projects was satisfactory, construction was found to be less than 30% in many.

“We have issued directions to the developers not to demand more money from buyers till they carry out construction to a reasonable level. A report in this regard has also been sent to the headquarters,” said Sanjiv Mann, senior town planner. He said that the department has also recommended higher authorities to link payments in affordable housing to construction.