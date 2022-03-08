Gurugram: 28-year-old bodyguard shoots himself at Sec 83 home, investigation on

A 28-year-old man allegedly killed himself by shooting in his right temple with his licenced revolver in Gurugram on Monday, said police, adding that the victim’s body was recovered from a forest area near his housing complex in Sector 83 of Kherki Daula.

According to the police, the deceased worked as a personal security officer (PSO) for the clients of a private security agency he was associated with.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased “wanted to be in a relationship with a woman living in the same housing complex but it did not work out, so he killed himself”, said the police.

Police received information about the alleged suicide case from the family members and firm owner of the deceased around 9.45am on Monday, said the officials, adding that they are investigating all the possible angles in the case.

Based on a complaint filed by the family of the deceased, a case has been registered against several suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 306 (abetment of suicide) at the Kherki Daula police station on Monday.

According to the employer of the deceased, the 28-year-old left his house on Monday morning and made a phone call to the private security agency’s owner around 8.30am.

Pankaj Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Kherki Daula police station, said, “The deceased allegedly told his owner over the phone that he was going to destroy his life by killing himself as he did not want to live anymore.”

The deceased allegedly shot himself after that.

Police have recovered his revolver and cellphone from the spot, said Kumar. “An investigation is underway. We will share more details in the case soon,” he added.

Kumar also said that police did not find any suicide note at the house of the deceased, or from the forest area near his housing complex where his body was found.

