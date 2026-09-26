Gurugram: 34-year-old woman jumps to death from apartment balcony, husband booked for abetment

A 34-year-old woman died after jumping from the third floor of a residential society in Sector 5 of Gurugram’s Sohna on Thursday, police said on Friday.

Police, however, said the investigation so far had not indicated any marital dispute between the couple or established allegations that the husband was addicted to liquor and frequently assaulted her.

The woman, a homemaker from Shalimar Bagh in Delhi, had been living in an apartment in the society with her husband and eight-year-old son for the past several years.

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The incident took place around 6am on Thursday when her husband and son were asleep, police said. She allegedly jumped from the balcony of their apartment.

Investigators said security guards and residents alerted the police control room. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

A senior police officer said the woman’s parents were informed and reached the spot soon after.

“The father alleged that her husband used to assault her frequently after consuming liquor, based on which an FIR for abetment to suicide was registered against the husband at City Sohna police station on Thursday,” he said.

Police, however, said the investigation so far had not indicated any marital dispute between the couple or established allegations that the husband was addicted to liquor and frequently assaulted her.

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{{^usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the woman had gone to her parental home in Delhi on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the woman had gone to her parental home in Delhi on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

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“She had returned by night. She had told the parents about disturbing dreams on Wednesday and earlier too from the last few months,” he said.

Turan said the investigation had so far not yielded any strong evidence against the husband and he had not been arrested.

“After further investigation, things will be clear if she died by suicide due to husband’s torture or due to any depression,” he said.

Police said the body was handed over to the family after the autopsy.