Gurugram: 45-yr-old woman gets back her valuables after chasing down snatchers on foot; no arrests yet

In a dramatic chase, a 45-year-old Gurugram woman out for her morning walk ran behind two motorcycle-borne snatchers, pulled them off the vehicle, and took back some of her belongings before they managed to escape. The incident took place on Southern Peripheral Road on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

According to the victim, she was out on her morning walk at around 8.45am on Tuesday when the incident took place. (FILE)

The suspects continue to remain on the run with a valuable they snatched from the woman, police added.

According to the victim, who lives in a condominium in Sector-70A, she was on her morning walk at around 8.45am on Tuesday at Almora Chowk, about a kilometre away from her condominium, when two men slowed down their motocycle behind her, and the pillion got off to follow the woman on foot. Police said that the other suspect rode the motorcycle and stopped a few metres ahead with the engine on.

The suspect walking behind the woman then snatched two gold chains from the woman’s neck and ran to hop on the motorcycle. However, the woman quickly got hold of the man and got into a scuffle with him, who also then snatched her mobile phone and ran towards his accomplice, police said.

The woman, who owns a travel consultancy firm, then ran behind the suspects for almost 100 metres, and again managed to get hold of the pillion rider from behind, pulled him off the vehicle and then shouted for help.She also pushed the motorcycle, making the rider fall on the road, police said.

“I entered into a scuffle with both suspects and managed to snatch back my phone and chain. However, they still had my gold chain worth about ₹75,000. Till then, a Scorpio slowed down and its two occupants got out and came to help me,” she told the police, adding that the suspects managed to flee towards a field alongside the road.

Police said they were yet to identify the suspects.

During investigation, inspector Satish Kumar, station house officer of Badshahpur police station, said they found a a dagger allegedly belonging to the suspects from the crime spot. “Their motorcycle, Hero Deluxe, was also seized and is suspected to be a stolen one. We are scanning CCTV camera footage to trace the identity of the suspects and arrest them,” the officer said.

Priyanshu Diwan, assistant commissioner of police (Badshahpur), said the woman showed courage in chasing down the snatchers and reclaim her belongings. “Police teams were sent to the spot for investigation. We have several leads and the suspects will be arrested soon,” he said.

On the basis of the woman’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 34 (common intention) and 379A (snatching) of Indian Penal Code at Badshahpur police station on Tuesday night. The victim said, “For the last four years, I have been continuously going on morning walks but such an incident happened for the first time.”

