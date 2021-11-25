Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gurugram admin should set up CFCs and CSCs under a roof for people’s ease: MCG

At present, the MCG has CFCs at 25 out of its 35 wards, and the civic body aims to complete setting up the remaining nine by the next year, according to the officials. (Parveen Kumar/HT)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 11:54 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will send a proposal to the district administration to set up citizen facilitation centres (CFCs) and common service centres (CSCs) under one roof, so residents can avail these government services at one location, officials said on Thursday.

MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja announced the development following an inspection of the CFCs in the district on Tuesday, they added.

The Haryana government provides such services at common service centres (CSCs), where a citizen can enroll for Aadhaar card, passport registration, get a copy of e-Aadhar, renew driving licence, procure PAN card, take up voter identification (ID) card related matters, widow pension, disability pension, among other such amenities.

Ahuja inspected CFCs in wards 6, 13, 15 and 23 on Tuesday, following which, he said that CFCs and CSCs can be brought together at one location to ensure that all the citizens can avail such services of the MCG and other government departments from one location, instead of making multiple visits to various offices. There are at least 18 CSCs within the MCG area.

“Placing CFCs and CSCs at one location will be extremely convenient for the people, and I have directed the MCG officials to explore this matter with the district administration. Rather than visiting multiple government offices, residents can now complete their work within their municipal ward in a single visit, which will also help them save a lot of time,” said Ahuja.

At present, the MCG has CFCs at 25 out of its 35 wards, and the civic body aims to complete setting up the remaining nine by the next year, according to the officials.

People can pay property tax bills, water bills, procure marriage, birth and death certificates among other such amenities at a CFC.

“Any initiative that eases the lives of residents is always welcomed. A proposal for placing CFCs and CSCs together will be examined, and its feasibility will be assessed,” said Yash Garg, deputy commissioner, Gurugram.

