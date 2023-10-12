Gurugram admin to hold meeting with Chintels flat owners, residents

The district administration will hold a meeting on Friday with flat owners of towers D, E, F, G and H of Chintels Paradiso condominium on Friday to discuss the structural audit process and to ensure that flat owners still residing in towers G and H vacate the buildings at the earliest.

Chintels Paradiso condominium has nine residential towers and the state government had ordered a structural audit of the condominium after six floors of the Tower D collapsed partially on February 10 last year, killing two women residents. (HT Archive)

The meeting has been called by additional deputy commissioner Hitesh Kumar Meena, who also heads the district committee probing the Chintels Paradiso matter. It will be attended by assistant commissioner of police, west Gurugram; senior engineer, public works department (B&R); district town planner (enforcement); president of Chintels residents’ welfare association; and representatives of developer Chintels India Limited.

A senior official of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) said the audit report of Tower J, which is awaited by the district administration, is also likely to be discussed in the meeting.

A separate meeting with residents of towers A, B, C and J has also been called by the ADC in which issues concerning residents living in these towers, which have been deemed safe, will be discussed, said an RWA member of the condominium.

Manish Yadav, district town planner (enforcement), said a meeting has been called by the additional deputy commissioner to discuss the matter. “A meeting will be held on Friday to discuss the matters related to structural audit,” he said.

Till date, the district administration has declared D, E,F, G and H as unsafe for habitation and asked the residents to vacate these buildings. Towers A, B, and C have been deemed safe, with a recommendation that structural audit be carried out on these towers every year. The report on Tower J is awaited, but officials privy to the matter, said it has also been submitted to the district administration. They, however, did not reveal the content of the report.

According to district sources, two owners from each tower have been called to the meeting to put forward their views on the matters related to audit, compensation and vacation of flats.

Sandeep Barsaiyan, an RWA member of the condominium, said they had been called for a meeting to discuss various issued raised by the residents with regard to maintenance and upkeep of the condominium. “We are also demanding that 33 kV substation connectivity be provided to residents at the earliest. The maintenance of the four towers which have been deemed safe must be improved,” he said.

On Monday, the district administration said it has invoked the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to get Tower H, which has been deemed unsafe, vacated within 15 days. The deputy commissioner issued these directions to around 16 families, who are occupying these flats to vacate the same within 15 days.

