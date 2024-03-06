Gurugram admin to issue advisory to eateries, pubs using dry ice

Gurugram: Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Wednesday asked the department to prepare a list of restaurants, pubs and bars using dry ice in their establishments. He said an advisory will be issued to all city outlets to ensure that their staff get proper training in the handling and usage of dry ice. In an incident that was reported on Sunday, a waitress of Laforestta Café at Sapphire Mall in Sector 90 of Gurugram, had mistakenly served dry ice instead of mouth freshener to five guests, resulting in their hospitalisation. (Representational Image)

Yadav said dry ice, which is solid carbon dioxide, can pose safety concerns if not handled properly. His initiative to create awareness and issue advisories is meant to ensure the safety of both the staff and customers.

In an incident that was reported on Sunday, a waitress of Laforestta Café at Sapphire Mall in Sector 90, had mistakenly served dry ice instead of mouth freshener to five guests, resulting in their hospitalisation, police said. The manager was arrested the following day, but three of the five victims were still under observation.

The food and supply department, later, sealed the establishment, which opened three years ago, said officials.

Yadav said they had asked the outlets to organise training programs for their staff. “We have directed them to collaborate with relevant authorities or organizations to conduct training programs for restaurant, pub, and bar staff. These programs should focus on safe handling, storage, and disposal of dry ice, and emergency response protocols. Also, we have provided clear guidelines to establishments regarding the appropriate and safe use of dry ice. This includes information on quantities allowed, storage conditions, and proper ventilation to prevent any potential hazards,” he said.

The DC said they had decided to conduct regular inspections of places that serve dry ice and to implement a system for regular inspections of establishments to ensure compliance with safety guidelines. “This can help identify and address any issue before it escalates,” he said.

The district administration has also asked the outlets to make emergency response plans. Officials, aware of the matter, said that the outlets should develop and implement emergency response plans in case of incidents involving dry ice. This should include protocols for handling leaks, spills, or other emergencies.

The DC said they were also planning to spread awareness among the public about the potential risks associated with dry ice and the safety measures that should be taken. This can be done through public announcements, information campaigns, and social media. “We will collaborate with industry associations representing restaurants, pubs, and bars to disseminate safety guidelines and ensure that all establishments are aware of and adhere to the recommended practices,” he said.

Yadav said by combining regulatory measures with educational initiatives, the authorities can create a safer environment for both businesses and residents. “It’s crucial to strike a balance between supporting economic activities and ensuring the well-being of the community by addressing potential safety concerns effectively,” he said.