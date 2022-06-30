Gurugram admin, traffic police gear up for rains; 16 officials to oversee preps

Gurugram: With monsoon expected to hit the state in the next 24 to 48 hours, the district administration on Wednesday assigned 16 senior officials to oversee monsoon preparedness and prevent waterlogging in their respective jurisdictions. The administration has given Vishram Kumar Meena, additional deputy commissioner, Gurugram, the overall charge of the district to manage the situation during the monsoon.

The traffic police, which plays a crucial role during the monsoon every year (redirecting traffic, clearing waterlogged roads of debris and fallen branches, helping commuters), also said that it has taken a number of measures to ensure smooth vehicular flow and prevent congestion on city roads (particularly Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway), which are prone to heavy waterlogging when it rains.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department in Chandigarh, the monsoon could hit Haryana in the next 24 to 48 hours and Gurugram could also receive rainfall on Thursday “Parts of the state, such as Yamuna Nagar and Panchkula on Wednesday received pre-monsoon showers. An orange alert has been issued for Gurugram as it is likely to get heavy rain with strong winds,” said Manmohan Singh, director, IMD, Chandigarh.

Singh also said that the temperature could drop by four or five degrees in the next few days to the rain, and bring relief from the sultry heat.

Meanwhile, the Gururgam district administration has also issued a number--01242322877--for the flood control room on which residents can call for help.

“These officials will take immediate measures in case of waterlogging. Residents, in case of emergency, can also call the flood control room number,” a spokesperson of the district administration said.

The Gurugram traffic police department, meanwhile, said they have established two quick reaction teams in the city, which will work under the supervision of DCP (traffic). It also said that 1,100 personnel will be deployed to manage traffic and towing cranes will be made available 24x7 to help in case of vehicle breakdowns.

The traffic police will also keep a close watch at all the waterlogged points through the command and control centre of GMDA.

Residents can also contact the traffic police control room for any kind of assistance related to traffic at 01242386000, 01242386004, 01242386005, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) at 9999981808 and Assistant Commissioner of Police at 9999981809, a statement issued by the Gurugram police said. It also asked people to follow traffic police on social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook to get the latest updates on the city’s traffic and road situation.

