Civic agencies and district authorities were directed on Tuesday to intensify pollution-control measures across Gurugram ahead of winter and complete infrastructure projects before restrictions come into force, officials said.

Principal advisor, urban development, to the Haryana government, DS Dhesi, who chaired the 13th District Coordination Committee meeting, directed officials to ensure vehicles without valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates or those exceeding the prescribed age limit are barred from purchasing petrol or diesel in Gurugram, in line with Delhi’s system.

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A district administration spokesperson said the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and food and supplies department will meet petrol pump operators, while CCTV cameras will be installed at fuel stations to monitor such vehicles.

The move comes as the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revised the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), bringing stricter measures into Stage-I from October 1 when the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches 201-300.

Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) officials said 1,054 pollution-emitting sites measuring more than 500 square metres had been identified. Web cameras have been installed at 907 sites and low-cost sensors at 534, they said. The devices will facilitate online monitoring by CAQM and HSPCB, with environmental compensation imposed on violators.

Projects ahead of winter

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{{^usCountry}} Dhesi directed agencies to expedite development projects before winter restrictions. Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials said the Sector 72 boosting station will be commissioned next month and supply 95 MLD water to sectors 58 to 80. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhesi directed agencies to expedite development projects before winter restrictions. Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials said the Sector 72 boosting station will be commissioned next month and supply 95 MLD water to sectors 58 to 80. {{/usCountry}}

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GMDA chief engineer RS Jangra said it would take over the supply load from the Sector 51 boosting station.

GMDA officials said they had engaged IIT Delhi and Nippon Koei, while the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) engaged IIT Gandhinagar for flood-management plans. Officials said 32 water bodies have been developed and 21 are under development.

“GMDA, HSVP, and the Municipal Corporations of Gurugram and Manesar must identify suitable land parcels for developing new water bodies to strengthen the city’s water-retention and flood-management infrastructure,” Dhesi said.