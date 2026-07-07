The regional transport authority (RTA), traffic police and district administration launched a 15-day safety audit of school buses on Monday, inspecting around 105 buses across seven schools in Pataudi and DLF Phase-I on the first day of the drive, officials said.

Gurugram begins 15-day school bus safety audit, flaws found in 105 buses checked

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According to officials, deficiencies related to emergency exit doors, placement of retro-reflective tapes and proper functioning of CCTV cameras were found during the inspection.

RTA officials said that around 4,500 buses from 351 government and private schools will be inspected during the 15-day campaign.

The action follows directions issued by the Haryana Human Rights Commission in a case related to the alleged assault of a seven-year-old girl at a private school in Nuh last year. The commission in May directed the districts’ deputy commissioners to submit an action taken report before the next hearing late in July.

Harender Veer, RTA assistant secretary and assistant district transport officer (ADTA), said notices were issued to the educational institutions for not fully complying with the safety norms under the Surakshit School Vahan Policy.

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{{^usCountry}} “The schools must ensure that their buses obtain registration, fitness certificates, insurance, police verification, availability of a bus operator (attendant/helper), speed limiting devices, GPS, fire extinguisher, first aid kit, and emergency exit, among others, for the safety of children,” Veer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The schools must ensure that their buses obtain registration, fitness certificates, insurance, police verification, availability of a bus operator (attendant/helper), speed limiting devices, GPS, fire extinguisher, first aid kit, and emergency exit, among others, for the safety of children,” Veer said. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that the schools have been given a week to rectify all deficiencies and ensure full compliance with prescribed safety standards under the Motor Vehicles Act.

RTA officials said a re-inspection will be conducted, and challans will be issued if deficiencies remain unaddressed.

“The department will review weekly reports and recommend suspension of bus permits for repeat defaulters. Schools will run awareness drives for students on emergency exit and evacuation drills, along with encouraging parents associations to keep a check on bus safety,” a senior district administration official said, requesting anonymity.

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In June, the deputy commissioner of Gurugram directed the RTA, traffic police and other administration departments to form joint teams for the inspections.

On Monday, teams comprising RTA traffic inspectors Latesh Sharma, Manoj Kumar and ADTO Veer instructed the schools’ management to implement safety measures within a week.

A similar drive was organised in November 2025 to ensure school buses had adequate safety equipment, including first aid kits and emergency response systems, officials said, adding that around 157 of the 739 buses inspected during the drive were issued challans under the Motor Vehicles Act for violating road safety norms.