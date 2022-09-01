Gurugram: BJP worker shot dead inside showroom, cops probing CCTV footage
Updated on Sep 01, 2022 07:48 PM IST
Haryana crime: Police said Sukhbir Khatana was gunned down by four-five men in a market area inside the showroom on Gurudwara road near Sadar Bazar.
A BJP worker was shot dead by unidentified assailants inside a showroom in Haryana's Gurugram on Thursday. Police said Sukhbir Khatana was gunned down by four-five men in a market area inside the cloth showroom on Gurudwara road near Sadar Bazar.
He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said, adding CCTV footage from the area is being checked.
According to some reports, Khatana was a former chairman of the Sohna Market Committee.
The leader was said to be close to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
{{name}}
Topics