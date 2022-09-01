Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gurugram: BJP worker shot dead inside showroom, cops probing CCTV footage

Gurugram: BJP worker shot dead inside showroom, cops probing CCTV footage

gurugram news
Updated on Sep 01, 2022 07:48 PM IST

Haryana crime: Police said Sukhbir Khatana was gunned down by four-five men in a market area inside the showroom on Gurudwara road near Sadar Bazar.

Representational image.
ByHT News Desk

A BJP worker was shot dead by unidentified assailants inside a showroom in Haryana's Gurugram on Thursday. Police said Sukhbir Khatana was gunned down by four-five men in a market area inside the cloth showroom on Gurudwara road near Sadar Bazar.

He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said, adding CCTV footage from the area is being checked.

According to some reports, Khatana was a former chairman of the Sohna Market Committee.

The leader was said to be close to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
gurugram haryana police haryana
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP