Gurugram: BJP worker shot dead inside showroom, cops probing CCTV footage

A BJP worker was shot dead by unidentified assailants inside a showroom in Haryana's Gurugram on Thursday. Police said Sukhbir Khatana was gunned down by four-five men in a market area inside the cloth showroom on Gurudwara road near Sadar Bazar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said, adding CCTV footage from the area is being checked.

According to some reports, Khatana was a former chairman of the Sohna Market Committee.

The leader was said to be close to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail