Gurugram chemists stage black-clad protest over Chandigarh pharmacy murder

Chemists across Gurugram on Monday participated in a symbolic protest by wearing black attire at work, demanding justice for a 45-year-old cashier who was shot dead at a pharmacy store in Chandigarh three days ago. The protest was called by the Gurugram Chemists and Druggists Association (GCDA) on Sunday.

Police said patrolling around chemist shops and other crowded locations has been stepped up in recent days. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sharad Mehrotra, president of the association, said the peaceful protest was observed across major pharmacies in the district to draw attention to the safety concerns of medical store operators. “Pharmacists were asked to wear black clothes, badges or armbands to empathise with the victim’s family while demanding stringent security arrangements and functional CCTVs near chemist shops during the late night,” he said.

According to Mehrotra, several chemists also posted photographs of the protest on social media while dressed in black at their workplaces.

The protest followed the killing of Janki Das, 45, of Himachal Pradesh, who was shot dead in Chandigarh’s Sector 11 on Saturday. According to association members, two masked men allegedly fired 13 rounds from a semi-automatic pistol before fleeing. Police have launched an investigation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The incident sent shockwaves among the community of pharmacists and chemists across the country. We want security near our shops or stores to be beefed up through regular patrolling and CCTV coverage,” said Rajesh Goyal, a GCDA member. He added that pharmacy services remained unaffected during the protest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The incident sent shockwaves among the community of pharmacists and chemists across the country. We want security near our shops or stores to be beefed up through regular patrolling and CCTV coverage,” said Rajesh Goyal, a GCDA member. He added that pharmacy services remained unaffected during the protest. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

A Gurugram police spokesperson said patrolling, particularly near chemist shops and crowded areas, has been intensified in recent days.