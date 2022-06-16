Gurugram civic body takes over 7 privately developed colonies, 2 left

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Wednesday took over seven of the nine privately developed colonies from the developers, according to a release issued by the civic body.

The seven colonies taken over by the MCG are Ardee City, Malibu Towne, Uppal Housing, Vipul World, Rosewood City, Sushant Lok 2, and Sushant Lok 3; and the remaining two — Greenwood City is likely to be taken over on Thursday, and Mayfield Gardens anytime soon as the basic paperwork for both the colonies are underway, said officials.

“During the takeover process on Wednesday, MCG’s executive engineers and staff officers of the developers signed documents on behalf of their respective parties. According to the documents, the developers will assist the MCG in all operational services during an overlapping period of 15 days, i.e., till June 30,” said SS Rohilla, public relations officer (PRO) of MCG.

On Wednesday, MCG officials inspected some of the seven colonies after the takeover process.

In Ardee City, the MCG evaluated the condition of the roads and measured the size of the parks; while it inspected several civic services and also started cleaning drains in Sushant Lok 2 and 3, said officials.

“A junior engineer from MCG took measurements of all the parks after the completion of requisite paperwork, while MCG agencies took photographs of the condition of the roads for executing patchwork on them. As directed by the MCG, the private agencies also continued to operate the daily maintenance of the colony,” said Parveen Yadav, president of Ardee City RWA (resident welfare association).

Yogesh Kharbanda, general secretary of Greenwood City RWA could not be reached for a comment.

“The transfer process for our colony has started, and the complete details are yet to come,” said RK Sharma, president of Block B, Mayfield Gardens RWA.

On Tuesday, MCG officials informed the developers and RWAs of all the nine colonies to continue services provided by the private agencies they have hired at the expense of the MCG, until the civic body hires agencies of their own for the work.

“MCG’s engineering team, led by an executive engineer, started cleaning sewerage and stormwater drains in Sushant Lok 2 and 3. They also inspected water boosting stations, parks, roads, and green belts in these two colonies. However, we are yet to receive any response from the MCG’s sanitation wing regarding road sweeping and other such activities,” said Sudakshina Laha, executive member, Sushant Lok 2 and 3 RWA.

A senior MCG official privy to the matter said that the “civic body has decided to position some of its sanitation staff in the seven colonies that were taken over on Wednesday for the interim. “Sanitation staff will be deployed in each of the seven colonies taken over for the next five to six days, on a temporary basis. Sanitation inspectors have also been directed to visit the colonies, and prepare a list on the total number of sanitation workers required for carrying out the work in each colony,” said the official, requesting anonymity. The official also said that MCG will ask the Haryana government to increase the strength of sanitation workers in the civic body once the list is compiled, so that they could be deployed in the colonies taken over.

