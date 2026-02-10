Gurugram commuters flag rising dust pollution on GCER, Southern Peripheral Rd
Residents point to sectors 49, 65, 69 and 70 as worst-hit; authorities plan paver blocks and soil covering to curb airborne particles and waterlogging.
Residents and environmentalists have flagged excessive dust pollution along stretches of Golf Course Extension Road (GCER) and the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), saying uncovered construction debris and loose soil across carriageways are posing health risks and reducing driving visibility.
They identified GCER near Sector 49 and the SPR near sectors 65, 69 and 70 as among the worst affected areas, where large portions of dust remain uncovered and fine particles frequently become airborne. Residents added that while some sites were earlier covered with green sheets, the measures have since lapsed, allowing dust to accumulate again.
Rita Sharma, a Gurugram resident and daily commuter, said, “Nearly half the city has been dug up for administrative works. While these projects are meant for public benefit, the authorities cannot leave sites with dust left uncovered. Ensuring basic environmental safety is a fundamental right of citizens.”
Shailza Singhrowa, a resident of Sector 49, said heaps of dust and construction debris have been dumped near a vacant plot along the sector road. “Large quantities of dust remain uncovered along the SPR and GCER stretches, turning the city into a dumping ground. Every day during my commute, I see loose dust everywhere. Along the GCER near Sector 49, broken road edges further worsen the situation, as the movement of heavy vehicles raises dense clouds of dust,” she said.
Gauri Sarin, environmentalist and founder of Making Model Gurugram (MMG), said, “Covering dust is a basic requirement, which agencies are failing to ensure. While we acknowledge that dust control measures have been implemented in some areas, these efforts remain inadequate. Stepping out of our homes, the city often resembles a war zone. We need a permanent solution for this, and that is only possible when administration acknowledges the adverse effects of dust pollution.”
Gursharan Singh Walia, a 70-year-old resident, said his health has worsened. “I have been battling chronic asthma for the last 23 years, but my condition has worsened significantly in recent months,” he said.
A senior Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) official said loose soil is being cleared and excavated earth covered near sectors 69 and 70. “Interlocking paver blocks will be installed along a 6-km stretch of the SPR shoulder—from Ghata to Vatika Chowk—to reduce dust pollution and prevent waterlogging,” the official said.
