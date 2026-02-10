Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Gurugram commuters flag rising dust pollution on GCER, Southern Peripheral Rd

    Residents point to sectors 49, 65, 69 and 70 as worst-hit; authorities plan paver blocks and soil covering to curb airborne particles and waterlogging.

    Updated on: Feb 10, 2026 7:16 AM IST
    By Mihika Shah
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Residents and environmentalists have flagged excessive dust pollution along stretches of Golf Course Extension Road (GCER) and the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), saying uncovered construction debris and loose soil across carriageways are posing health risks and reducing driving visibility.

    Heavy vehicle movement raises dense dust clouds daily; agency plans interlocking blocks from Ghata to Vatika Chowk to reduce pollution and flooding. (Parveen Kumar/HT)
    Heavy vehicle movement raises dense dust clouds daily; agency plans interlocking blocks from Ghata to Vatika Chowk to reduce pollution and flooding. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

    They identified GCER near Sector 49 and the SPR near sectors 65, 69 and 70 as among the worst affected areas, where large portions of dust remain uncovered and fine particles frequently become airborne. Residents added that while some sites were earlier covered with green sheets, the measures have since lapsed, allowing dust to accumulate again.

    Rita Sharma, a Gurugram resident and daily commuter, said, “Nearly half the city has been dug up for administrative works. While these projects are meant for public benefit, the authorities cannot leave sites with dust left uncovered. Ensuring basic environmental safety is a fundamental right of citizens.”

    Shailza Singhrowa, a resident of Sector 49, said heaps of dust and construction debris have been dumped near a vacant plot along the sector road. “Large quantities of dust remain uncovered along the SPR and GCER stretches, turning the city into a dumping ground. Every day during my commute, I see loose dust everywhere. Along the GCER near Sector 49, broken road edges further worsen the situation, as the movement of heavy vehicles raises dense clouds of dust,” she said.

    Environmentalists call measures inadequate and seek permanent fixes, while GMDA says clearing and covering work is underway along major road stretches. (Parveen Kumar/HT)
    Environmentalists call measures inadequate and seek permanent fixes, while GMDA says clearing and covering work is underway along major road stretches. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

    Gauri Sarin, environmentalist and founder of Making Model Gurugram (MMG), said, “Covering dust is a basic requirement, which agencies are failing to ensure. While we acknowledge that dust control measures have been implemented in some areas, these efforts remain inadequate. Stepping out of our homes, the city often resembles a war zone. We need a permanent solution for this, and that is only possible when administration acknowledges the adverse effects of dust pollution.”

    Gursharan Singh Walia, a 70-year-old resident, said his health has worsened. “I have been battling chronic asthma for the last 23 years, but my condition has worsened significantly in recent months,” he said.

    A senior Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) official said loose soil is being cleared and excavated earth covered near sectors 69 and 70. “Interlocking paver blocks will be installed along a 6-km stretch of the SPR shoulder—from Ghata to Vatika Chowk—to reduce dust pollution and prevent waterlogging,” the official said.

    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Gurugram News/Gurugram Commuters Flag Rising Dust Pollution On GCER, Southern Peripheral Rd
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes