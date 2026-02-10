Gurugram commuters flag rising dust pollution on GCER, Southern Peripheral Rd

Residents and environmentalists have flagged excessive dust pollution along stretches of Golf Course Extension Road (GCER) and the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), saying uncovered construction debris and loose soil across carriageways are posing health risks and reducing driving visibility. Heavy vehicle movement raises dense dust clouds daily; agency plans interlocking blocks from Ghata to Vatika Chowk to reduce pollution and flooding. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

They identified GCER near Sector 49 and the SPR near sectors 65, 69 and 70 as among the worst affected areas, where large portions of dust remain uncovered and fine particles frequently become airborne. Residents added that while some sites were earlier covered with green sheets, the measures have since lapsed, allowing dust to accumulate again.

Rita Sharma, a Gurugram resident and daily commuter, said, “Nearly half the city has been dug up for administrative works. While these projects are meant for public benefit, the authorities cannot leave sites with dust left uncovered. Ensuring basic environmental safety is a fundamental right of citizens.”

Shailza Singhrowa, a resident of Sector 49, said heaps of dust and construction debris have been dumped near a vacant plot along the sector road. “Large quantities of dust remain uncovered along the SPR and GCER stretches, turning the city into a dumping ground. Every day during my commute, I see loose dust everywhere. Along the GCER near Sector 49, broken road edges further worsen the situation, as the movement of heavy vehicles raises dense clouds of dust,” she said.