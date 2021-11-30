Gurugram cop assaulted for objecting to drinking in the open

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Gurugram police was allegedly assaulted after he objected to four men drinking in the open at Nihal Colony in Sector 110 on Sunday night. Police said three people were arrested in connection with the assault.

The incident took place when ASI Shashtra Kumar, along with his team, was patrolling in the area, police said, adding that the suspects had parked their car and a motorbike on the road.

According to police, when Kumar asked them to remove the vehicles, they assaulted him and one of them attacked him with a brick and pushed him into an open drain.

Yashbir Singh, station house officer of Bajghera police station, said that the ASI asked the suspects not to drink there, but they began fighting with him. “Suddenly, one of them picked up a brick lying on the road and attacked him. Soon, other police personnel deployed there reached the spot and rescued the ASI. They arrested three people from the spot while one fled taking the advantage of the dark,” he said.

The suspects were identified as Deepak Kumar, Anil Kumar, and Rahul Singh of Sector 110. Another suspect, identified as Anil Kumar, is on the run, said police.

Police said the suspects were produced before the court on Monday that sent them to 14-day judicial custody.