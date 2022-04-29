Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gurugram News
gurugram news

Gurugram: Cops recover 7.9 lakh more, car in nearly 1 crore cash van loot case


Gurugram, India - April 24, 2022: Police personnel present six men in alleged relation to the loot case of one crore rupees from a cash van at Subhash Chowk at Sohna road, in Gurugram, India, on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Police personnel also recovered 75.50 lakh rupees from the accused. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times) (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 02:38 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Gurugram: The police have recovered 7.9 lakh, a car, and a fake registration number plate of a vehicle in a 96.32 lakh loot case which took place on April 18, said the officials on Thursday.

The recovery was made after six suspects, who were arrested in four days this week, confessed to the crime and made the revelations while in police remand, said the officials.

According to the police, the money recovered is in addition to 70.5 lakh, which was recovered earlier.

The incident had taken place around 1.45pm on April 18, when five suspects looted the money from a cash van near Subhash Chowk in Gurugram after throwing chilly power in the eyes of two employees of a security firm who were sitting inside it.

