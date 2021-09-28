Gurugram crime: Trio booked for robbing shopkeepers of 1.22 lakh at gunpoint

Three unidentified persons were booked for robbing shopkeepers near a construction site in Maidawas village in Sector 64 on Sunday, the police said.

According to the complainants, the trio was armed with weapons and robbed three shopkeepers of ₹1.22 lakh in total. The police have registered a case under sections 379A and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Sector 65 police station.

Mahabir Prasad Sharma, one of the shopkeepers, stated in his complaint that the incident took place around 8pm and that the trio threatened to kill him with a firearm. They took ₹30,000 from the cash box in his shop, following which they robbed Sharma’s brother ₹45,000 and snatched ₹47,000 from another shopkeeper.

The police, meanwhile, said that a case has been registered against the accused and the matter is under probe. “The police is looking into the matter,” an official said.