Gurugram DC appeals to people to stay indoors, follow Covid norms

Dr Yash Garg, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, appealed to the residents to stay indoors and follow the night curfew imposed in the district, among other such measures, to curb the spread of Covid-19, according to a release issued by the district administration on Monday. Garg said that, at present, the district has a recovery rate of 75.29%, doubling rate of 22.86%, positivity rate of 8.80%, growth rate of 3.30%, and mortality rate of 0.41%.

“The entire planning has been done to break the coronavirus transition cycle in the district. We are serious about the health and security of the people, and the administration is taking concrete steps and keeping a watchful eye on every aspect,” said Garg. He also appealed to the people to ensure a compliance with the Covid rules set by the government and the administration, yet again.

“Extensive arrangements have been made at the administration level to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The health department is monitoring persons infected with the virus. A control room has been set up by the administration along with various helpline numbers for medical services, information related to prevention of Covid-19, and plasma donation... and an app has also been launched for patients in home isolation. A team of doctors will give them free health counselling,” said Garg, adding that there are various government portals through which the bed availability in the district or other information related to the infection can be availed.

Covid-19 awareness vehicle

Garg also said that a Covid-19 awareness vehicle has been travelling to urban and rural areas in the district, informing people to get vaccinated, follow night curfew, stay in their homes, wear masks, maintain social distancing, conduct sanitisation, among others.

He also said that a sound system has been installed in the awareness vehicle, through which the people are provided with detailed information about Covid-19 through pre-recorded messages. These vehicles are essentially waste collection vehicles of Ecogreen, the concessionaire of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), for door-to-door collection of waste in Gurugram. Speakers are fitted on top of these vehicles that play minute-long pre-recorded audio about information on Covid-19 in urban areas and villages. The MCG launched this service in April 2020.

