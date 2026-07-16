Gurugram: Delivery man, 26, killed by dumper on NH-48; sparking 3-hour protest

A 26-year-old delivery executive was mowed down by a speeding dumper truck on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48) near the Kherki Daula toll plaza in Haryana’s Gurugram on Thursday morning, police said.

A speeding dumper truck killed a delivery executive on Gurugram’s NH-48.

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The deceased, Anil Kumar, a resident of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, had worked as a delivery executive with the platform for the past two years and was living in rented accommodation in ???.

Eyewitnesses said Kumar was on his way to deliver an order around 8 am when a speeding dumper truck hit his motorcycle soon after crossing the Kherki Daula toll plaza. He fell onto the road and was run over by the truck.

Police said the accused driver got off the vehicle and fled without attempting to help the injured rider.

Another delivery executive passing by spotted Kumar and informed his colleagues and the police control room.

The incident triggered a protest by other delivery executives, who reached the spot and blocked the highway for nearly three hours, triggering a traffic snarl. Executives alleged that the ambulance reached the accident spot late.

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{{^usCountry}} Senior police officers later persuaded the protesters to disperse, following which the body was sent to the civil hospital for postmortem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior police officers later persuaded the protesters to disperse, following which the body was sent to the civil hospital for postmortem. {{/usCountry}}

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“Some delivery riders were protesting, but the situation was brought under control. The body has been sent for postmortem, the victim’s family has been informed. The dumper driver will be arrested soon,” public relations officer (PRO) of Gurugram police Sandeep Turan said.