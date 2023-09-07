Gurugram admin advises WFH for private institutes, offices

Keeping in view the traffic restrictions in the national capital and along the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway for the G20 Summit, the Gurugram district administration on Thursday issued an advisory asking private institutions and offices to encourage work from home (WFH) on Friday.

The G20 Sherpa meeting in Nuh also concluded on Thursday, officials said. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

“In wake of G20 Summit, traffic will be regulated on NH48 on September 8, which might result in occasional traffic congestion on the roads of Gurugram city. Accordingly, there is need to exercise caution and minimise travel so that traffic congestion can be avoided. In consideration of aforementioned facts, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home tomorrow that is on September 8, 2023,” said an advisory issued by Nishant Yadav, deputy commissioner, Gurugram.

The Gurugram traffic police has established 20 checkpoints from Kapriwas to Sirhaul on Delhi-Jaipur highway to prevent heavy and medium commercial vehicles, and private vehicles from entering Delhi via Sirhaul.

As per the advisory issued by the district traffic police, the movement of vehicles on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway will be affected from midnight of Thursday and it shall remain impacted till midnight on Sunday.

The traffic police said that those travelling to the Indira Gandhi Internation (IGI) Airport by road must plan their journey in advance. No heavy vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi via Rajokari on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, barring ambulances and fire brigade vehicles, the police said.

Officers also said that commuters going to IGI Airport should take the Old Delhi-Gurugram Road while all essential commodities vehicles and passenger buses can enter Delhi from Gurugram via Iffco Chowk-MG Road-Sikanderpur Metro Station-Mehrauli Road towards Aaya Nagar in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the district administration also said that the G20 Sherpa meeting in Nuh also concluded on Thursday with Sherpas of G20 member countries and representatives from other invitee countries holding deliberations over 12 sessions. Spread over three days, the meetings were held to finalise the agenda for the forthcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi.

