Gurugram district administration orders police to issue 1000 challans daily for Covid-19 violations, soon surprise checks at weddings, functions

For the third day straight, Gurugram recorded over 550 new Covid-19 cases on Monday taking the total active case load to 3,168. This is the first time this year that the active case count crossed the 3,000 mark.

On Monday, Gurugram deputy commissioner Yash Garg asked the police to increase their vigilance and issue at least 1,000 challans each day to those who violated health protocols such as masks and social distancing. Municipal corporation officials too were asked to resume issuing fines in their respective zones

During a meeting with administration and police officials on Monday, Yash Garg, DC Gurugram, instructed that prior permissions are a must for any programme to be held in the district from now on.

“Gurugram Police should issue at least 1000 challans per day and the Municipal Corporation officials must also issue at least 100 challans in each of their zones. Special checking should be done at crowded places like markets, malls, big hospitals. Standard operating procedure (SOP) and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour should be strictly complied with,” said Garg, during the meeting.

The municipal corporation of Gurugram (MCG) had issued fines last year over Covid-19 health protocol violations but suspended it in July as the focus shifted to other measures such as ensuring protocols in public places, and due to a dip in new cases.

The practice of issuing challans was first ordered in March last year. Even till July last year, the civic body had not issued too many challans -- less than 6000 versus Gurugram Police’s nearly 13,000. The challan, both from police and municipal body, costed a violator ₹500.

As part of the latest SOP released on Sunday by the Haryana Disaster Management Authority (HDMA) a ceiling has been put on gatherings. Only 200 people will be allowed in indoor spaces and over 500 outdoors, and organisers of the gatherings will have to take permission from the district administration in advance for the same. Only 50 persons will be allowed at funerals.

The deputy commissioner further said that all sub-divisional magistrates in the district should get a list of scheduled events from marriage venues, farmhouses and club; of their respective areas and conduct surprise checks to ensure that appropriate Covid-19 behaviour is being followed. He also stressed on regular monitoring in schools, increasing testing and vaccination along with ensuring adequate number of beds in all hospitals.

During the meeting, chief medical officer Virendra Yadav informed that the positivity rate in the district stands at 7.8% at present. According to the health bulletin released on Monday evening, at least 6,127 tests were administered, including 991 rapid antigen tests, in the past 24 hours to curb the spike in the city. The chief medical officer further said that in the past three months, 3 lakh tests have been conducted in the district.

As of Monday, the total tally in the district reached 65,534 and 368 positive patients have died. Out of the total active cases, 212 are admitted in hospitals, at least five in district Covid-19 care centres, and 2,941 are in home isolation.