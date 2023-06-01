Three of family booked for duping man of 22 lakh

Gurugram: Three members of a family, including two women, were booked for allegedly duping a man of ₹22 lakh on the pretext of treating him by performing occult practices in Sector 5, Gurugram police said on Wednesday.

In a complaint filed at the police commissioner’s office, the victim, who works in a private company and is a resident of Sector 5, alleged that he had been going through a tough time for the last couple of years.

Requesting police to withhold his identity, the victim said that he met a priest through a common friend, and he assured him of help by offering some rituals and occult practices.

“When I went to the priest’s house, he promised me help. Later, along with his wife and daughter, I was duped of ₹22 lakh, electronic gadgets and gold ornaments. When I realised that I had been duped, I urged them to return my money. They are on the run and have vacated their house,” the victim said.

A senior police officer said, “After conducting an investigation, we have registered a case against the three suspects. They are on the run since the last one week”.

A case was registered under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (fraud), and 508 (act caused by inducing person to believe that he will be rendered an object of the divine displeasure) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 5 police station on Tuesday night, police said.

