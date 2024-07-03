Gurugram flooded again after 35.5mm rainfall

Gurugram saw 35.5mm of rainfall on Wednesday, resulting in waterlogging in more than 40 locations across the city just five days after heavy rain flooded the city. Traffic was disrupted for two hours in areas such as Subhash Chowk, Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Railway Road, and Palam Vihar. A waterlogged stretch of NH 48 near Narsinghpur village in Gurugram on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain occurred in the city between 2.45pm and 5pm, overwhelming the existing infrastructure and highlighting the ongoing challenges in managing urban flooding in Gurugram.From 2pm to 6pm, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) teams, along with the Gurugram traffic police, were seen using pumps to remove water from several affected areas.

“Our teams were deployed at 40 low-lying areas such as Sector 15 Part 1, Basai, Khandsa, Sector 4, Sector 7, Railway Station, Old Railway Road, and New Railway Road to remove water from residential and high movement areas. The teams were monitored by senior officials, and all pumps were checked on Tuesday to ensure there were no technical glitches. Our teams were active and ensured that no one was stuck for more than 10 minutes due to waterlogging,” said MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar.

Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said traffic congestion was reported from three stretches — Narsingpur stretch of NH 48, the industrial area place in Sector 38, and Tekri intersection on the Sohna Road. “Our teams were deployed at all the key stretches and helped agencies remove water. All the teams were active at road intersections and ensured there was no traffic congestion during evening peak hours,” he said.

However, residents said that the preparations were merely an eyewash, and blamed blocked sewers for waterlogging.

Chaitali Mandhotra, a member of the Ardee City residents welfare association (RWA), said, “It was not just rainwater that waterlogged our neighbourhood today but rainwater mixed with overflowing sewage. The sewers and drains haven’t been cleaned for the last six years. The MCG contractor started work last August when there was a written order to stop work with immediate effect and restart the next monsoon. But that day never came.”

Sunil Sareen, deputy convener of the Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Association (DXP-GDA) and a former RWA president of the Emaar Imperial Gardens society, said that with the start of monsoon, people have been struggling on waterlogged roads to commute to their workplace, home, airport, railway station, and hospitals in their vehicles — since public transport does not exist in the city. “We are suffering due to missing, faulty and ineffective drainage system in the city,” he said.

Ashwani Duggal, a resident of South City 1, said, “Multiple areas in our neighbourhood get waterlogged after half an hour of rain. According to our information, most of the rainwater drains have not been cleaned in our area for more than three years. Resident complaints on WhatsApp and X have fallen on deaf ears.”

Navdeep Singh, a resident of Vatika India Next in Sector 82, said, “In our area, the stormwater drain is not connected to the main line due to which commuters get stuck on the water filled road every day. Today, a school bus was stuck on the road foran hour. Waterlogging occurs every year but nothing is done to fix it. Is it the real smart city Gurugram or it is Jalgram?”

Puneet Pahwa, general secretary of the Sector 45 RWA, said large potholes on the 18m and 12m roads make it difficult for two-wheeler riders to navigate, leading to injuries due to hidden craters.

Meanwhile, the district administration said that they were well prepared for the rainy season, and the situation has significantly improved as compared to previous years. “The underpasses and major intersections that were waterlogged last year and caused traffic to come to a standstill did not see problems this time,” an official said. “The proactive measures and enhanced coordination among various civic bodies have effectively mitigated the impact of the heavy rains, ensuring better traffic flow and reduced waterlogging issues across the city,” said Nishant Kumar Yadav, Gurugram deputy commissioner.