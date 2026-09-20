Haryana industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh inaugurated a newly constructed 24-metre sector road connecting Sector 49 with Golf Course Extension Road at Godrej Aristocrat on Saturday.

The new road was constructed by Godrej Properties and is expected to improve local connectivity for residents and schoolchildren around Godrej Aristocrat. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Constructed by Godrej Properties, the road is expected to benefit nearly 30,000 residents and schoolchildren in the area, officials said.

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At the inauguration, Singh said the Haryana government would soon formulate a policy on 24-metre roads in urban areas.

“Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has held several meetings with officials over the 24-metre roads. The government will soon bring a policy on 24-metre roads so that people can get better connectivity and the problems related to such roads can be resolved appropriately,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Singh also held a public grievance hearing at Uniworld Garden-2 in Sector 47, where he addressed residents’ concerns and stressed the need for public participation in environmental protection. He appealed to residents to avoid single-use plastic and plant at least one tree on occasions of celebration. He said planting a sapling alone was not enough and urged people to ensure its regular care for at least five years so that it could grow into a tree.

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{{^usCountry}} He also noted that Badshahpur assembly constituency, one of the largest in the state, has a vast area spread across two municipal corporation jurisdictions and is witnessing rapid development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also noted that Badshahpur assembly constituency, one of the largest in the state, has a vast area spread across two municipal corporation jurisdictions and is witnessing rapid development. {{/usCountry}}

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”Development works are being planned keeping future requirements in mind. There will be no shortage in development works in the constituency,” Singh said.

He said demands related to development raised by residents would be examined as per rules and taken up on priority. The minister said existing issues were being addressed in a time-bound manner and deficiencies identified during development works would be rectified.