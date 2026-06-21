Gurugram: GMDA desilting leaves open drains on Sec 45 footpaths

Several drain covers and slabs have been left uncovered along footpaths on Arya Samaj Marg in Sector 45 during desilting work undertaken by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) ahead of the monsoon, raising safety concerns for pedestrians.

A drain left open near Tau Devi Lal Stadium seen on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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An HT visit on Thursday found multiple stretches of the footpath with exposed drains after slabs were removed as part of the desilting exercise. Residents said several drain covers remain missing, leaving gaps along pedestrian pathways that could pose a risk, particularly during night hours.

Savita Devi, a Sector 46 resident and regular commuter, said silt also remained piled alongside the drains despite the desilting work.

“The silt has been lying here for days now. While desilting has been done, the work does not end there. What is the point of carrying out such extensive work if the end result remains the same and waterlogging still occurs?” she said.

Residents also expressed concern over delays in replacing the drain covers on footpaths along major roads.

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{{^usCountry}} “Half of the footpath is taken over by encroachments and trees, while the remaining portion has missing slabs. It is an open invitation to accidents,” said Pankaj Shukla, another commuter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Half of the footpath is taken over by encroachments and trees, while the remaining portion has missing slabs. It is an open invitation to accidents,” said Pankaj Shukla, another commuter. {{/usCountry}}

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Responding to the concerns, Neha Sharma, official spokesperson of GMDA, said drain desilting and road gully cleaning works were underway and that the covers had been removed to facilitate the smooth flow of water into the drainage system.

“All necessary cleaning, desilting and silt removal are being taken up on priority. The placement of slabs and drain covers is also being addressed on priority, and we have directed the contractors and agencies accordingly,” she added.