Gurugram health dept to resume Har Ghar Dastak jab drive after almost four months

To increase the pace of vaccination in the district and focus on the administration of booster/precautionary doses, the Har Ghar Dastak campaign will start again in Gurugram after almost four months, officials of the health department said on Monday.

The door-to-door vaccination campaign will be carried out in 71 villages and wards in the district on Tuesday, they said. On Tuesday, vaccination will be conducted at 251 sites for all age groups in government and private institutions.

“We are starting the Har Ghar Dastak campaign once again to increase the pace of vaccination in the district with a focus on the 60+ age group. Our teams will be administering booster/precautionary doses to the elderly and second doses to those for whom they are pending. For other age groups, regular sites have been set up at government centres and private hospitals have also been asked to set up camps in societies and common areas to increase the pace of vaccination,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram.

The last time the door-to-door vaccination campaign was carried out was in November last year, when over 697,000 houses were covered and over 253,000 people were vaccinated.

Officials of the health department also said that the pace of vaccination has increased in the district over the last week as more private hospitals have started administering precautionary doses in the 18-60 age group, prices of vaccines were reduced and the number of Covid-19 cases started rising.

“Almost 22-25 private hospitals are administering booster/precautionary doses in the 18-60 age group, which has helped increase the numbers in the district. The reduced prices of vaccines at ₹386 for all doses, whether first, second or booster/precautionary is also another reason for the increase. We are also sharing the due list of beneficiaries with private hospitals on a regular basis, after which reminder calls are made to beneficiaries and with the slight increase in cases, people are also coming forward to take the vaccine,” said Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer.

On Monday, a total of 1,939 precautionary doses were administered in Gurugram, of which, 1,015 were administered to the 18-60 age group, 784 to the 60+ age group and the rest to health care workers and frontline workers.

On Monday, a total of 5,830 doses were administered, including 1,034 first doses and 2,857 second doses. Till now, over 5.12 million doses have been administered in Gurugram.

The district task force had last week instructed private hospitals to start vaccination drives near residential areas.

Dr Ritu Garg, zonal director of Fortis Memorial Research Institute, said, “We have proactively started administering booster/precautionary doses in hospitals and also initiated on-site vaccination camps with the help of residents’ welfare associations. We are educating all our patients and their families on the importance of booster/precautionary doses and encouraging them to engage in the drive. We have more camps lined up with corporates and housing societies for on-site booster doses for both Covaxin and Covishield vaccines.”

