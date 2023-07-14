Gurugram: The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Thursday carried out a demolition drive in Sector 50 and vacated 3.25 acres of land, officials said. HSVP clears encroached land in Sector 50

HSVP officials said the land is worth around ₹200 crore and was acquired around 20 years back, but it was stuck in a litigation. However, the demolition drive was carried out after the authority got a favourable verdict from the Punjab and Haryana high court, said officials.

The land was vacated after initial resistance by the local residents, but the presence of police personnel ensured that the demolition was carried out peacefully, HSVP officials added.

“We made an announcement prior to the demolition drive and the occupants of the land were asked to vacate it on priority. On Thursday, the demolition drive was carried out in which 200 tin sheds, scrap yards and other such commercial establishments were removed with the assistance of the city police,” said a senior HSVP official.

HSVP officials said the violators have been warned that criminal action will be taken against them if they try to encroach on the land again.

