Gurugram inundated, traffic backlog on Delhi-Ggn expressway

Nearly three hours of continuous rainfall in Gurugram on Thursday morning led to severe waterlogging and traffic snarls, especially on the Narsinghpur stretch of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, Basai and the Golf Course Extension Road. Traffic congestion was also reported from the National Highway 48, on stretches going towards Delhi and Sohna Road. Traffic on NH-48 between Kherki Daula and Rajiv Chowk came to a virtual standstill as knee-deep water accumulated in the area. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

IMD officials said that Gurugram received rainfall of 24.1mm in the last 24 hours. They added that heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Gurugram, Nuh, Jhajjar, Faridabad and Rohtak on Saturday too.

Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 31.5 degrees and a minimum of 25 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The air quality index (AQI) of the city was 81.

City residents said children in colonies connected to NH-48 were unable to go to schools as most roads in the low-lying area were submerged.

Rakesh Yaduvanshi, a resident, said, “I could not go to office and opted to work from home since it is difficult to cross the stretch and one would need a boat to reach the main road.”

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials said five water pumps have been installed at Narsinghpur. “Our team is swiftly responding to waterlogging concerns. Pumps have been deployed at Narsinghpur, Khandsa Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, and Sector 67 to pump out accumulated water. Personnel are engaged in removing blockages from drains,” an official said.