Gurugram launches 24x7 helpline to report water logging

Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, launched a helpline on Wednesday to file complaints related to water logging in the city. Residents can register their complaints on 0124-2322877 and 9289790948. Officials said the mobile number can be used for sharing pictures and videos of the affected area or spot. The move comes three days after six children drowned in Sector 111 on Sunday in a rainwater pond.

DC Yadav held a meeting to review water logging issues on Wednesday. “I have directed all agencies to conduct joint inspections at severely affected areas and submit reports so that timely action can be taken to resolve issues at the earliest,” he said. Yadav, who is also the chairman of the district disaster management authority, also asked residents to take precautions in view of the unseasonal rains in the district. “We have formed teams which will visit the area from where a complaint has been received and act accordingly,” he added.

The district administration also asked residents not to panic and urged them to call the helpline number in case of any emergency. “If there is any information or warning of rain from the Disaster Management Department or the Meteorological Department, no one should stand near weak structures during heavy rain or thunderstorms. They are also advised not to take shelter near trees, transformers and power lines. Commuters should also drive cautiously in such situations,” Yadav said.

According to DC Yadav, timely action and precautionary measures will prove helpful in averting accidents. He also informed that due to excessive rainfall, temporary water logging has been reported from many places. “Sometimes water logging causes accidents and citizens should call the helpline to report such issues,” he said. A team has been also been asked to inspect and prepare a list of waterlogged areas across the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON