Gurugram likely to receive light rainfall in two days, predicts Met department

The city is likely to receive one or two spells of light rain and thundershowers on Thursday, due to the impact of a western disturbance, said officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

“A fresh western disturbance is very likely to influence northwest India from Wednesday and is expected to cause isolated light rainfall over adjoining plains of northwest India on Wednesday and Thursday. Due to its impact, light rain is likely in Gurugram district also. Due to the influence of the western disturbance with high moisture content in the air, gradual rise in minimum temperature by 2-4 degrees is likely during the next three to four days,” said an official from the meteorological centre in Chandigarh, a regional unit of the IMD.

According to the IMD’s weekly forecast, Gurugram’s maximum temperature is likely to drop by one or two degrees by the middle of the week and hover around 25 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to rise by at least three degrees and remain around 14 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 11.3 degrees Celsius, both one degree above the normal mark for this time of year.

Meanwhile, Gurugram reported “moderate” quality of air on Monday for the third consecutive day with an air quality index (AQI) reading of 117 according to the 4pm bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board. The air quality in the city improved from “poor” to “moderate” due to light rain in Delhi-NCR over the weekend.

An AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

According to the weather bulletin issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi-NCR, the air quality in the national capital region is likely to remain in the “moderate” category on Tuesday as well as Wednesday. The wind speed between 8-14kmph over the next few days is likely to help in the dispersion of pollutants, the bulletin said.