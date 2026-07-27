Gurugram locals flag algae, stench at newly restored Silokhra pond

Residents of South City-1 have alleged poor maintenance of the Silokhra pond, developed last year, saying the five-acre waterbody has become covered in algae and emits a foul stench due to inadequate upkeep over the past two to three months.

Residents said fish and aeration measures ordered under the NGT process are yet to be introduced, while GMDA said fish will be released soon. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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During an HT spot check on Sunday, the pond was found blanketed with a thick green algae-like layer, with a pungent odour emanating from the waterbody and its surroundings. Locals said the pond, for which work began last year and was completed in May this year, is now covered with algae and emitting a foul stench due to inadequate maintenance over the past two to three months.Residents alleged that water from a sewage treatment plant (STP) flows into the pond and claimed there are hardly any inspections by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). To be sure, the RWA has not conducted any water quality tests or scientific assessment of the pond. Its concerns are based on residents’ observations and the visible deterioration of the waterbody, representatives said.

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{{^usCountry}} GMDA officials said the Silokhra pond rejuvenation project was completed in phases, with the final phase finished in May. Around ₹3 crore was spent on the redevelopment project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} GMDA officials said the Silokhra pond rejuvenation project was completed in phases, with the final phase finished in May. Around ₹3 crore was spent on the redevelopment project. {{/usCountry}}

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The five-acre pond was redeveloped after the NGT halted an HSVP plan for a commercial complex on the site and ordered its restoration. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Sagar Bhola, president of the residents’ welfare association (RWA), said the pond, envisioned as a recreational and picnic spot, has deteriorated within a year of its redevelopment. “This is the condition of a newly developed pond. Fish, which were supposed to be introduced to help maintain the ecosystem, have still not been released, while the water has remained stagnant. These factors have contributed to the formation of a thick algae layer across the entire pond,” he said.

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Another resident, requesting anonymity, alleged that the pond lacks oxygen-generating equipment, which has contributed to poor water quality and widespread algal growth. A GMDA official said fountains had been installed at the Silokhra pond and fish would be introduced soon as part of the rejuvenation project. Officials added that the use of treated water from STPs was part of the original project design. They clarified that the pond was intended to be sustained through treated STP water, and not by untreated sewage.

Bhola said the pathways around the pond are uneven and poorly maintained, posing safety risks to pedestrians, particularly senior citizens and children. “A lot of senior citizens and children also come here. The upkeep is very poor, and the agency needs to address these issues and ensure the area is made safe for residents,” he added.

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The Silokhra pond and adjoining land were recorded as “gairmumkin nullah” in revenue records before being acquired by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), which had planned a commercial complex on the site. After locals challenged the proposal before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2024, the tribunal directed the authority to redevelop the site as a pond.

Navneet Wasan, a petitioner in the Silokhra pond case and a resident of South City-1, said the petition filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) by Brigadier Paramjit Singh and nine others is still pending as several directions in the tribunal’s order, including the installation of aeration machines and introduction of fish, are yet to be complied with. “We have also looped in GMDA officials, but action is yet to be completed from their end as well,” he added.

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Neha Sharma, spokesperson for GMDA, said the pond is maintained under corporate social responsibility (CSR). “If there is any complaint, both GMDA and the CSR partner will look into it. A team will be sent for inspection,” she said.