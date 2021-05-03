Gurugram lockdown off to a rocky start

On the first day of the week-long lockdown, markets, shops and shopping malls remained shut but moderate traffic was witnessed during the rush hour as office-goers and industry workers flocked to their workplaces. Residents said that the main issue was a lack of clarity regarding the movement of domestic workers, including drivers and helpers, as a detailed order was issued late Sunday.

While the administration clarified that domestic helps will not be stopped, the police said that they will ensure strict enforcement of lockdown, particularly in the large outbreak regions, where entry and exit are banned unless for emergency reasons.

A spokesperson for the district administration said, “The movement of domestic workers is allowed.”

Gurugram police commissioner KK Rao said that their focus is to prevent non-essential movement, particularly in large outbreak regions. “Police presence at borders to Delhi, Sohna, Nuh and Pataudi has been increased. We have set up 40 police pickets, adding to the 35 which were set up outside containment zones where a total of 1,600 personnel are deployed,” said Rao, adding that non-essential entry of people from other states is also not being allowed.

The movement of people in residential areas is also being curtailed if they are moving around for non-essential reasons, he said.

Many colonies in the city also closed their gates to ensure that the non-essential movement of people is controlled. Gates of both sides in sectors 4 and 5 were closed on Monday afternoon and vehicles were not allowed to enter. In Palam Vihar, entry and exit were regulated through a single gate by security guards.

Unlike last year, when the lockdown had to be enforced by the police and many violations were noticed, the markets and shops across the city on Monday afternoon were found to be closed. Barring shops selling essential goods, major markets in sectors 4, 7, 14, 22, 23 and 31, Palam Vihar, Old Railway Road, Sadar Bazar, New Railway Road and MG Road wore deserted looks. Shops in irregular colonies such as Ashok Vihar, Sheetla Colony, New Palam Vihar and adjoining areas also remained shut.

However, residents alleged that the lockdown was flouted in areas along the Dwarka Expressway, Southern Peripheral Road and Golf Course road.

“At present, the people are staying indoors themselves but there are large-scale violations. There is no screening or checking of people entering or exiting the large outbreak regions. If the enforcement is strict, cases will go down in a week. Else, it would take longer,” said Pravin Malik, a resident of Sare Homes in Sector 92.

Malik also said that there was confusion about whether domestic workers are allowed. “There should be clarity on this matter as several families are unwell due to Covid-19 and need help,” he said.

Manish Wazirabad, a resident of Ardee City, said, “In Sector 56 market and Wazirabad, several shops were open. The police must enforce lockdown strictly.”

The district administration, however, said that adequate police personnel were deployed to enforce the lockdown. “The lockdown is being enforced, but we also appeal to the people to follow guidelines strictly,” said the spokesperson for the district administration cited above.

Residents and members of trade associations said that rapid surge in infections, lack of hospital beds, shortage of oxygen and rising number of deaths has forced residents into adhering to norms. “A large number of people are infected and several deaths have been reported. With health infrastructure already creaking, no one wants to visit a hospital. We can earn later, but it is necessary to break the chain of infection,” said Vinod Sharma, a resident of Rajendra Park.

After the extension of the lockdown, the police also changed the locations of police posts and pickets across the city. The Gurugram police has a total of 6,500 personnel and around 2,500 home guards and special officers.

