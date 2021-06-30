Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gurugram man arrested in 3 crore cheating case
gurugram news

Gurugram man arrested in 3 crore cheating case

The accused, who was arrested by Noida Police, took a payment of ₹3.03 crore from a private company for providing face masks but did not do so.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 11:20 AM IST
Representative Image

A Gurugram resident, who had taken a payment of 3.03 crore from a private company for providing face masks but did not do so, has been arrested, the Noida Police said on Tuesday.

An FIR was lodged in the case on January 10 this year at the Phase 3 police station in which Aman Mehra was one of the accused, the officials said.

“Mehra and the other accused had created forged documents to get the company's order for delivering face masks and received an advance payment of over 3.03 crore for the work,” a police spokesperson said.

"However, the accused did not deliver the face masks neither returned the money that they had taken from the company," the spokesperson said.

In pursuance of the case, Mehra, who lives in Sector 40 of Gurugram, was arrested from his residence, the official said.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468, 471 (all related to forgery), the police said, adding further proceedings are underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gurugram noida police
TRENDING NEWS

Hrithik Roshan reacts to fan’s ‘Krrish4’ plot involving aliens and time travel

American singer Jason Derulo makes jalebis, people love the viral video

Video of a ‘very confident’ doggo learning to swim will make your day brighter

Ambulance drivers for Covid-19 patients take a break to sing during night shift
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP