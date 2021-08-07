Gurugram: Man assaulted over alleged mobile theft

Three men allegedly abducted a 25-year-old man from his home in Gurugram’s Sector 86 on Friday, accused him of stealing mobile phones and assaulted him.

The victim, Suraj Kumar, managed to escape his captors the same night and lodged a complaint with the police.

Kumar, in his complaint to the police, said that at about 9.30pm, a grey Maruti Swift Dzire stopped outside his home and a man emerged accusing him of stealing his phone.

The man identified himself as Manender from Joniyawas village, the complaint read. Manender allegedly hurled abuses at Kumar and tried to drag him out, but Kumar’s family and neighbours came to his rescue and Manender left the area.

But, 15 minutes later, Manender allegedly arrived with two unknown men who managed to drag Kumar into the car and flee before anyone could come to his aid.

The suspects allegedly too him to a vacant plot near Seven Lamps Society in Sector 84.

“They thrashed me and kept forcing me confess to crime that I didn’t commit. I pleaded with them to leave me and that they mistook me for someone else,” said Kumar.

Kumar said he took advantage of a momentary distraction to escape. “I ran towards my home and found my father and uncle along with a policeman,” he said.

Commissioner of police KK Rao said that the victim’s family had alerted the police soon after the alleged abduction. “A team from Kherki Daula police station was conducting a search operation when he reached his home. A probe is underway and the suspects will be arrested soon,” he said.

Based on the complaint a case was registered under section 323 (causing hurt), 365 (kidnapping) and section 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Kherki Daula police station on Friday. The police are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify the suspects and nab them.