Gurugram: Man left with 13 facial stitches after road rage revenge attack; 4 held

Four men were arrested for allegedly brutally assaulting a 30-year-old businessman and disfiguring his face after tracking him to a garage in Sector-12 to take revenge within hours of a road rage incident on Naurangpur Road in Sector-79, police said on Saturday.

The victim is scheduled to undergo at least three surgeries after an August 16 attack that police said was captured on the garage’s CCTV camera. (File photo)

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Police said the August 16 assault left Pardeep Yadav, a resident of Sikohpur in Sector-78 who owns a water filtration plant, with fractures to his nose, skull and eye socket. He required at least 13 stitches for deep facial cuts allegedly caused by brass knuckles and icepicks and is scheduled to undergo at least three separate surgeries.

The four suspects, aged 23, 23, 24 and 26, were arrested on Friday and sent to judicial custody after being produced before a court on Saturday. At least one more suspect remains at large, police said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said at least five suspects were involved. “The incident was captured on the garage’s CCTV camera, and the four suspects were arrested on Friday,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the dispute began around 11.30am on August 16 when Pardeep’s 36-year-old uncle, Sandeep Yadav, a water supply contractor, had a heated exchange with a dumper truck driver after his vehicle hit Sandeep’s SUV on Naurangpur Road. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the dispute began around 11.30am on August 16 when Pardeep’s 36-year-old uncle, Sandeep Yadav, a water supply contractor, had a heated exchange with a dumper truck driver after his vehicle hit Sandeep’s SUV on Naurangpur Road. {{/usCountry}}

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“The minor collision dented the SUV’s front fender. Pardeep got to know about the incident and reached the spot with his friends. They assaulted the driver, but no police complaint was filed for it,” a police officer said.

Pardeep later took the SUV to a garage in Sector-12 around 1.30pm with his friend Tanuj Yadav. Police said the suspects checked garages in the Sector-12 automobile market before spotting the SUV.

“I don’t know how, but these suspects linked to the dumper driver had managed to track us. One of them was on a video call and verified me and my uncle’s SUV before the assault,” Pardeep said.

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He alleged that two men held him while others attacked him with knuckles and icepicks. He was taken to a nearby private hospital.

An FIR was registered at the Sector-14 police station on August 22, after his medico-legal report termed the injuries grievous and sharp.