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Gurugram man paid 2.49 crore for gold, ended up with brass coins; 4 arrested

Four men in Gurugram were arrested for cheating a resident of ₹2.49 crore and gold by selling fake coins, with a history of similar frauds.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 06:41 pm IST
By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
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Four men were separately arrested in Gurugram for allegedly cheating a resident of 2.49 crore in cash and over 580 grams of gold by passing off brass-coated coins as genuine, police said on Thursday.

Gang sold fake brass coins as gold, cheating victim of 2.49 crore. (Representative photo)

A case was registered at Sushant Lok police station on April 1, where the complainant alleged that on February 13, an unknown person approached him with an offer to sell gold and silver coins at cheap rates. The initial coins provided by the accused were verified as genuine, which helped build trust.

On March 2, the accused allegedly collected around 2.49 crore in cash—arranged by the complainant on interest—and about 50 tolas of gold from his residence in Sushant Lok, in exchange for what later turned out to be fake brass coins.

Explaining the modus operandi, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Hitesh Yadav said, “Members would pose as poor labourers, claiming they had unearthed gold coins during excavation work. They would request potential buyers to verify a few coins on their behalf, citing fear of police action. Once the coins were confirmed to be genuine, deals would be struck at rates significantly lower than market value—often 25–30 lakh per kilogram—creating a strong lure of profit.”

Investigators also said that the accused had previously duped individuals linked to Bollywood, including actor Aditya Pancholi and an aide of Salim Khan, allegedly cheating them of 25 lakh and 20 lakh, respectively.

Police have recovered 2.30 crore in cash and 678 grams of gold from the accused. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest other members of the gang, the officer said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.

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